Romance Report for Sept. 29: Clooney Defends His Ex, and More

By Kat Giantis

We were starting to question George Clooney's reputation as a gentleman after that little incident in Toronto, but he's managed to redeem himself admirably.

The megastar is squaring off with Us Weekly over a story in the current issue that accuses ex-girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis of sending him a flurry of "nasty" text messages over his rebound romance with Stacy Keibler.

"It stung being dumped, and now he's taking Stacy everywhere," a source tells the mag. "She was embarrassed and upset. She sent those texts in the heat of the moment."

But in a statement (via TMZ), Clooney calls the story "completely fabricated in order to sell magazines. I never comment on my personal life unless it affects others … and this lie affects others."

The Oscar-winning two-time Sexiest Man Alive also notes that since he would be "the only actual witness" to the alleged angry missives, he asked the mag to correct the story, seemingly to no avail.

Chimes in a rep for Canalis to E! News, "Us Weekly was informed on Monday that their story was 100 percent false, and they proceeded to print it anyway."

As for the Italian looker, she assures Life & Style that she's doing just fine post-Clooney, despite her quick elimination from "Dancing With the Stars," saying, "I just want to move on."

