Romance Report for Sept. 5

Brand's Halliwell Hookup Not So Spicy After All?

"It's been a whirlwind." That's Geri Halliwell, as quoted by the London Sun a few days back, describing her yoga-fueled hookup with Russell Brand. "All I want is to be in a loving relationship. … Is he my ideal man? I'm choosy. I want someone who's trustworthy, sweet and kind."

The British funnyman, 37, may or may not be all those things, but he's also apparently "way too intense" and his intellect too "exhausting" for the erstwhile Ginger Spice, a source informs the Sunday Mirror.

"Things are already cooling off," says the snitch. "I don't think she really fancies him. She's just enjoying the attention. It will be yoga, sex and fizz, but it won't last the distance."

Especially given Brand's appreciation of the opposite sex. The Sun just snapped him rendezvousing at a hotel a few hours outside London with a brunette he reportedly called his "beloved Amy."

According to the paper, they've known each other "very well for a long time," which might explain why Brand was seen casually rubbing her posterior during a stroll.

Good pal? Another snack in the endless banquet that is Brand's love life? Your guess is as good as ours, but Halliwell, 40, probably isn't all that broken up about things.

"He's off back to L.A. soon," her friend tells the Mirror, "and she's not planning on going with him."

