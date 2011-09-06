Romance Report for Sept. 6: Jake's Busy Weekend and Much More ...

By Kat Giantis

Is Jake Gyllenhaal playing the field or doing some damage control? Just days after Us Weekly reported that ex-girlfriends Reese Witherspoon and Taylor Swift laughed over his supposedly "vain and self-absorbed" tendencies during a recent lunchtime tête-à-tête, the actor stepped out with two -- count 'em, two! -- button-cute actresses.

On Sunday, he was photographed grabbing lunch in Los Angeles with Rashida Jones. Also along for the meal: a few pals and Jake's dog, Atticus, who received some nuzzling from the "Parks and Recreation" looker.

The next day, Gyllenhaal was spotted with his arm slung around a stony-faced Anna Kendrick (see the pics here), his co-star on the currently shooting flick "End of Watch."

Like with Jones, this wasn't exactly a romantic outing. The pair munched on Subway sandwiches with some friends. What's more, Jake still seemed to be in character, sporting a gold band around his ring finger.