Romance Report for Sept. 8: A New Guy for Gaga?
Lady Gaga video
By Kat Giantis
At least Lady Gaga doesn't have to worry about her rumored new boyfriend seeing her without makeup. Radar Online says Lady G is dating onetime "Vampire Diaries" actor Taylor Kinney, who steamily co-starred, sans shirt and sometimes pants, in her "You and I" video.
Word is, the two hit it off while filming the mermaid-inclusive, Bride of Frankenstein-referencing opus in July.
"It was just casual at first," says a snitch, "but things are getting pretty hot and heavy."
Last weekend, Gaga, 25, and Kinney, 30, were reportedly seen sucking face at a beach-adjacent bar in Mission Viejo, Calif., after downing a few shots of whiskey.
"I couldn't tell it was her at first," relays a spy. "It just looked like some hot couple making out, but then I realized it was Lady Gaga!"
The chart-topper came up for air long enough to reward her loyal little barfly Monsters with some attention.
"Everyone went nuts!" continues the snitch. "She was so sweet, too -- she even signed some autographs."
Radar says the pair followed up the public lip-lock session with a Labor Day stroll, which prompted one amateur body-language reader to proclaim, "They are obviously totally into each other!"
Gaga has been on-again, off-again with bartender-musician Luc Carl for the last couple of years. But this ostensible new relationship might explain her sudden, out-of-left-field interest in surfing. Turns out, it's one of Kinney's favorite activities.
Lady Gaga's rep didn't respond to our request for comment on the romance rumors.
