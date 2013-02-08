Romance Report for Feb. 8: Rings, flings and more

Olivia Wilde engagement ring Jason Sudeikis

Olivia's engagement ring anything but Wilde

It's nice to see that Jason Sudeikis has bucked the celebrity trend of doorknob-sized diamond engagement rings. On Thursday night in New York, Olivia Wilde showed off a very pretty and elegant-looking round sparkler at a Revlon event. Clad in a leather dress trimmed with chiffon, the actress was without her funnyman fiancé, who reportedly popped the question in early January. What do you think of Olivia's jewel? Tell us in the comments, then click on for more romance news ...