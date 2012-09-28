Romance Rumor du Jour: Is Tom Cruise Wooing Cameron Diaz?

The damage control continues for Tom Cruise. In addition to this week's sympathetic People magazine cover story explaining why he hasn't seen 6-year-old Suri in two months, he's also the subject of image-burnishing romance rumors.

In the wake of Vanity Fair's wife-shopping exposé, which delved into the alleged Scientology-approved process that ultimately led the star to make Katie Holmes his third wife, the tabloids are floating the possibility that he's trying to woo yet another statuesque actress, namely, Cameron Diaz.

Commence eye roll sequence in 3 … 2 …

"Tom and Cameron get on really well," a source tells the less-than-reliable Grazia magazine. "Tom thinks Cameron is beautiful, intelligent and a lot of fun. He'd love for them to be more than friends."

Diaz, 40, has known Cruise, 50, professionally for more than a decade, having co-starred with him in 2001's "Vanilla Sky" and 2010's "Knight and Day." They supposedly reconnected recently in London, where the actor has been working since his divorce was finalized in August.

"Cameron is totally Tom's type -- A-list, stunning and strong," another snitch enthuses to In Touch. "They have crazy good chemistry."

The tab's spy claims Diaz thinks Cruise is "awesome," which not so coincidentally is the exact phrase used by a Life & Style operative: "Cameron says Tom is an awesome guy."

In other words, Cruise's camp apparently still thinks this is 1996 and the Tom Terrific storyline will work.

Granted, Diaz hasn't always had the best taste in boyfriends (remember her brief hookup with Criss Angel?), but why would she want to hop on board the PR-battered, L. Ron Hubbard-driven Cruise train?

Seems she wouldn't. According to Grazia, Cammy sees Tom as a "brother figure," and his rep is quick to dismiss the romance chatter to E! News, insisting, "It's false. They are friends."

