Rumored Rob and Kristen Reconciliation Officially Recognized

By Kat Giantis

With the promotional campaign for the final "Twilight" installment about to kick into high gear, the ostensibly rekindled relationship of stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart has received a final stamp of PR approval. Celebrity-friendly People mag has followed the lead of other outlets by declaring Robsten "officially a couple again."

No word on whether their seemingly bona fide reconciliation status comes with a badge and certificate, but it sure comes at a convenient time for their "Breaking Dawn -- Part 2" press duties.

According to the mag, the pair's back-on standing means Pattinson, 26, won't be selling the memory-filled Los Feliz estate he was sharing with Stewart, 22, prior to her daytime, caught-on-camera summer tryst with her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director, Rupert Sanders.

The erstwhile Edward and Bella fled the residence after the scandal broke, but they've reportedly been cohabiting at new digs in recent weeks, which should make it easer for K.Stew to borrow Rob's clothes.

"Rob was completely heartbroken and was saying there was no way he could ever forgive her," a source told People last month. "But not speaking to someone that you thought was your end all, be all, is clearly harder than he expected."

Still, the two aren't exactly joined at the hip. Kristen, just back from a jaunt to Paris to shill for her Balenciega fragrance, treated her dad to a Florence + the Machine show on Sunday in Los Angeles. Rob surfaced on Monday strolling solo around New York.

Perhaps he needed some alone-time to think about Stewart's pre-dalliance interview with Marie Claire UK, in which she labels herself a "miserable [c-word]," opining, "I'm not sure if I'm most happy when I'm comfortable and content or when I'm pushing myself to the limits. There are such different versions of happy. And I really appreciate both."