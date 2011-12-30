It's Over: Russell Brand Files for Divorce From Katy Perry

By Kat Giantis

Looks like those missing wedding rings did indeed herald doom for Katy Perry and Russell Brand. The British funnyman has filed for divorce, citing the standard irreconcilable differences.

"Sadly, Katy and I are ending our marriage," Brand said in a statement (via the AP). "I'll always adore her, and I know we'll remain friends."

TMZ says the doe-eyed popster may have been blindsided by the filing.

The split comes on the heels of reports that the couple, who tied the knot in October 2010 after a whirlwind courtship, had a "massive fight" just before Christmas.

"She was like, '[Bleep] you. I'm going to do my own thing,'" a source told Us Weekly of the squabble. "Russell replied, 'Fine, [bleep] you, too.'"

They ended up spending the holiday 7,000 miles apart: She frolicked in a bikini on Kauai, while he was spotted strolling solo in London.

Rumblings of trouble have been brewing for months, although the pair repeatedly denied the rift rumors.

"I am really happily married," Brand declared to Ellen DeGeneres a few weeks ago. "I'm married to Katy. Perpetually, until death do us part was the pledge."

They took that pledge in an elaborate ceremony in India a little more than a year after they met at the MTV VMAs.

So, what went wrong?

"Katy doesn't think Russell respects her parents' Christian beliefs or her friends," a source told Us Weekly.

Chimed in another to Hollywood Life, "He may be funny on interview shows, but in real life he is not this happy-go-lucky guy, the kind of guy Katy thought she married. He is just too depressed and negative!"

As Russell and Katy ring in 2012 without each other, let's take a look back at happier times for the couple ...