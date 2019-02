Scarlett Johansson engaged

By Kat Giantis

Twice in recent months, Scarlett Johansson has been seen sporting a suspicious diamond on her ring finger, sparking rumors of an engagement with her French journalist beau, Romain Dauriac. And twice, her rep shot down the speculation. But the third time is the charm.

Turns out the eye-catching rock the former Mrs. Ryan Reynolds wore Tuesday on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival (photo at left) means she's ready to take another walk down the aisle.

"They're engaged and very happy," a source tells People. Echoes her rep, "I can confirm that Scarlett and Romain are engaged. They haven't chosen a date for the wedding."

Dauriac reportedly proposed about a month ago with the vintage, art deco ring, and the actress, 28, presumably responded with an enthusiastic "oui."

Scarlett was first spied with Dauriac in November 2012, a few months after she called it quits with advertising exec Nate Naylor.

"I never think about marriage. Is that weird?" Johansson shrugged in the February issue of Elle UK. "The only time I ever think about it is when people ask me, 'Would I get married again?'"

Scarlett, who rebounded from her 2010 split from Reynolds by briefly cozying up to Sean Penn, told the mag that tying the knot was "really not important to me. It has no relevance to me right now. I'm not having kids anytime soon. I'm in a nice relationship, I'm working a lot and, like I said, it's not important to me."

Looks like she changed her mind. Click on for more photos of the happy couple in Venice …