Splitsville (Again) for Eva Longoria and Eduardo Cruz

By Kat Giantis

June 28, 2012

Just two weeks after Eva Longoria was photographed puckering up with back-on beau Eduardo Cruz in Seville, Spain (left), the two have once again decided to go their separate ways.

A rep for the ink-stained crooner (and little brother of Penelope) confirms to Us Weekly that the romance, which experienced a rift in March followed by a quick reconciliation, is now dunzo.

No word on what caused this latest split, but Us says this time, it's "for good."

For the last couple of months, Eva, 36, and Eduardo, 27, have looked lovey-dovey everywhere from the Cannes Film Festival to Seville, where, in between kisses, they held hands and took a romantic horse-drawn carriage ride.

The couple were first spied together in February 2011, three months after Eva called time on her three-year marriage to NBA player Tony Parker amid rumors that he strayed.

"Love did not work with that person. But it can work with another," she explained to the Spanish edition of Vanity Fair late last year. "The only thing I will say is I was very lucky to find Edu."

At least they'll always have the PDA. Click on for more pics of the former flames ...