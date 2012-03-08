Splitsville for Eva Longoria and Eduardo Cruz

By Kat Giantis

Looks like Eva Longoria is back on the market. Us Weekly reports she's parted ways with Spanish singer Eduardo Cruz after more than a year of nearly nonstop togetherness.

The breakup apparently happened this week, and the 26-year-old Cruz, who's the younger brother of the Oscar-winning Penelope, has already returned home to Madrid.

"It was a mutual decision," says a source. "They are staying friends. She's focusing on work and the end of 'Desperate Housewives.'"

The split means Eva will spend her upcoming 37th birthday solo, and it also signals the end of their globe-trotting jaunts, which saw them cuddling up everywhere from London to Los Angeles.

Just last month in Miami, the pair celebrated their one-year anniversary by locking lips on the very same yacht where they made their paparazzi-captured PDA debut.

This was Longoria's first romance after her November 2010 split from NBA player Tony Parker, which ended after three years of marriage and a spate of two-timing allegations.

But unlike her open-book union, during which she talked candidly about the ins-and-outs (sometimes literally) of their relationship, she seemed determined not to jinx this romance with her loose lips.

"Love did not work with that person. But it can work with another," she side-stepped to the Spanish edition of Vanity Fair late last year. "The only thing I will say is I was very lucky to find Edu."

