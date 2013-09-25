Richard Gere and Carey Lowell: Splitsville for longtime loves?

By Kat Giantis

It's been a rough few weeks for dependable Hollywood couples. On the heels of Michael Douglas' separation from Catherine Zeta-Jones comes word that Richard Gere appears to be on the outs with Carey Lowell, his wife of 11 years (and partner for 18).

The couple, who are parents to a 13-year-old son, Homer, have separated ahead of filing for divorce, says the New York Post, with a source adding that they've "been spending time apart for quite some time."

"They'll do everything possible to keep things amicable and put their child first," a spy tells People.

Blame for the ostensible split is placed on their divergent lifestyles: Gere, 64, prefers a private life of quiet contemplation in keeping with his Buddhist beliefs, while Lowell, 52, is more of a social butterfly.

"They have a place in Bedford [New York], and he likes it because it's quiet and he likes the solitude," explains an insider. "She likes being in North Haven [New York] in the limelight. They live next door to Jimmy Buffett and his family, and they're good friends."

Tellingly, they put their massive North Haven spread -- the now-awkwardly named Strongheart Manor -- on the market over the summer, asking $65 million for the 12,000-square-foot property.

Reps for the couple are tight-lipped for now on the rift rumors, and the paper says it's unclear when they might pull the trigger on the split.

The actor last worked the red carpet with the former "Law & Order" star at the Golden Globe Awards in January, when he was nominated for the underrated "Arbitrage."

