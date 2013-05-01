Splitsville for Naomi Campbell and her moneybags, married Russian beau?

By Kat Giantis

Anyone in the vicinity of Naomi Campbell might want to take cover. The New York Post says the volatile supermodel's five-year romance with Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin has hit the skids, and they're currently "taking a break."

"Naomi and Vlad have broken up, and he's been out partying in New York," tattles a source, who notes that he was recently seen flirting with a blonde at a hotel bar.

"Naomi and Vlad have a complex relationship, and sometimes break up and make up," explains another insider. "In many ways, their relationship is like a business arrangement. Naomi brings glamour to his hotels and properties, and he treats her extremely well. But they spend a lot of time apart due to work commitments."

Naomi, who has lately been crushing dreams on "The Face," revealed to Oprah in 2010 that she was living with the still-married real estate mogul in Moscow, where he has reportedly been building her a futuristic-looking house.

Campbell, 42, met Doronin, 50, at the Cannes Film Festival in 2008, a decade after he parted ways with his wife, Ekaterina, with whom he has a teenage daughter. He has yet to end the marriage legally.

Last November, Naomi tossed Vlad a ridiculously opulent birthday party at a 15th-century palace in Jodhpur, India. He's still expected to her attend her blowout birthday celebration later this month.

Click on for more photos of a jet-setting Naomi and Vlad …