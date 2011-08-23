Will and Jada Fire Back at Tabloid Talk: 'Our Marriage Is Intact'

By Kat Giantis

Two years ago, Jada Pinkett Smith publicly boasted about enjoying some vehicular nookie with hubby Will on the way to the Oscars. But now rumblings of trouble have hit the showbiz juggernaut that is their seemingly perfect family.

An "insider" claims to In Touch that the A-list parents of Jaden and Willow have separated after 13 years of marriage.

But Will and Jada insist the talk is untrue. "Although we are reluctant to respond to these types of press reports, the rumors circulating about our relationship are completely false," they said in a statement. "We are still together, and our marriage is intact."

Also not true, according to reps, are rumblings linking Jada to her newly single "HawthoRNe" co-star Marc Anthony. "Completely false," her mouthpiece insists to "Entertainment Tonight."

Echoes Anthony's rep to People, "We unequivocally deny this. Enough is enough. There are families involved, children involved, friendships involved. This is NOT true."

Earlier this month, Will and Jada showed off their sprawling Calabasas, Calif., estate to Architectural Digest, with the actor explaining how the adobe-style pad's circuitous floor plan doubles as a metaphor for their relationship.

"No dead ends," he explained, "to create an infinite cycle that represented what Jada and I hoped for our love."

Jada, for her part, has expressed her confidence in the strength of their union, which began when they swapped vows on New Year's Eve in 1997.

"I never thought that I'd be married to anybody, and I surely never thought that I'd be married to anybody as long as I've been married to him," she said in 2009. "And I plan on being married to him for the rest of my life."

