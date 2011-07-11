Gross Encounters: When Celebrity PDA Goes Bad

By Kat Giantis

The well-known wandering eye of Monaco's Prince Albert didn't stop roaming when he tied the knot with Charlene Wittstock on July 1. He couldn't be bothered to look in the general direction of his depressed-seeming bride, never mind aim for her lips. But they're hardly the first couple in the public eye to fumble their face-sucking. From uncomfortable cuddling to klutzy puckering, here are some of the most awkward celebrity PDA moments ever …