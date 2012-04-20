Happy Anniversary, LeAnn and Eddie!
By Rebecca Silverstein
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's relationship started on a bittersweet note. (Cheating on your spouses will do that.) But over the years, this couple has grown into one of Hollywood's closest twosomes, winning over hoards of fans. To celebrate their first wedding anniversary, let's take a look back at this PDA-loving pair's relationship from the beginning.
By Rebecca Silverstein
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's relationship started on a bittersweet note. (Cheating on your spouses will do that.) But over the years, this couple has grown into one of Hollywood's closest twosomes, winning over hoards of fans. To celebrate their first wedding anniversary, let's take a look back at this PDA-loving pair's relationship from the beginning.