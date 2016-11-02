Hollywood couples that broke tradition

Love in Hollywood can be anything but traditional. In honor of the buzzed-about November 2016 movie "Loving," which is about the couple at the center of Loving v. Virginia, the case that made laws prohibiting interracial marriage unconstitutional, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some Hollywood relationships that broke tradition in one way or another... Starting with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who met on the set of "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band" when she was 21 and he was 16. They became an item after reuniting for 1984's "Swing Shift" and have been together ever since. But unlike traditional couples, they still have no plans to marry. They've been together for 33 years now. "I would have been long divorced if I got married," Goldie told Britain's ITV in September 2016. "If you need to be bound to someone, then it's important to be married. If you are independent, then it's important to not be married."

