Hookup Rumor du Jour: Simon Cowell Cozies Up to Carmen Electra

By Kat Giantis

If there's one thing Simon Cowell knows how to do, it's drum up attention. And he did just that this weekend with a photo op featuring Carmen Electra, who guest judged with him earlier this year on "Britain's Got Talent."

On Saturday night, they were snapped exiting swanky Italian eatery Cecconi's together. As paparazzi clicked away, Cowell, 53, swung an arm around the back of a minidress-clad Electra, 40, and gave her a look (left), although it's your call as to whether said look expressed desire, indigestion or merely impatience.

After posing happily for the camera, Carmen took Simon's hand and hopped into a waiting Rolls Royce.

Word is, the dinner was a group outing with more than a half-dozen friends, but the following evening, the two supposedly shared a more "intimate" meal at Ago.

"They were really into each other," alleges a fellow diner to In Touch. "At one point, they were talking real close, and he leaned in and kissed her. They started making out!"

No word on whether Simon judged Carmen's osculation technique as amateurish or brilliant, or if Carmen encouraged him to get some body ink so he'd be more in line with her ex-husbands, Dennis Rodman and Dave Navarro.

During their time together on "Britain's Got Talent," Cowell and Electra played up the flirt factor by trading teasing comments. At one point, she tweeted a photo of Simon gazing at her chest and suggested, "Eyes up here."

Perhaps the pair have bonded over their broken engagements. In February, Simon reportedly broke things off with fiancée Mezhgan Hussainy. Three months later, Carmen apparently called time on her four-year engagement to rocker Rob Patterson.

Click on for more pics of Simon and Carmen looking cozy ...