Inside Lindsay Price's Star-Studded Baby Shower!

Lindsay Price's big day is almost here!

Before the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum welcomes her first child with her boyfriend of two years Curtis Stone, the 34-year-old mother-to-be was feted by pals at Renaissance Hollywood Hotel on Sunday.

The baby shower was hosted by "Ringer" star Sarah Michelle Gellar, Price's longtime BFF from their days on the ABC soap "All My Children." Other guests included Price's mother, as well as "Ugly Betty" star Rebecca Romijn, "White Collar" star Tiffani Thiessen, "Drop Dead Diva" regular Jaime Ray Newman and "My Future Boyfriend" star Sara Rue.

While overlooking L.A. and the Hollywood Hills from a private suite, Price and pals dined on a variety of menu items including truffle and artichoke risotto, Nutella crepes with burnt-bourbon caramel drizzle and banana creme brulee.

Tiny Prints -- which provided the invitations -- also set up a table for attendees to create their own stationery.

Due to work commitments, Stone, 35, was unable to join the festivities -- but he sent his girlfriend some love from New York City. "I am very excited to be a dad," the chef told Us Weekly at NYC's Hotel Indigo on Friday. "Lindsay's doing just fine. She's really good."

