It's a Boy for Reese Witherspoon!

Reese Witherspoon gave birth to baby No. 3 on Thursday, and she christened the new arrival with quite the distinctive moniker: Tennessee James Toth.

"Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth welcomed Tennessee James into their family today," her rep confirms to People magazine. "Both mom and baby are healthy, and the entire family is thrilled."

This is the first child for the Nashville-raised Reese, 36, and her agent hubby, who tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony back in March 2011.

Little Tennessee joins sister Ava, 13, and brother Deacon, 8, from Witherspoon's first marriage to Ryan Phillippe, with whom she parted ways in 2006 after seven years of marriage.

