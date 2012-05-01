Jessica Simpson Gives Birth to Baby Girl, Maxwell Drew Johnson!

Reported by Us Weekly

Welcome to the world, Maxwell!

Jessica Simpson gave birth to a baby girl, Maxwell Drew Johnson, in L.A. Tuesday morning, Us Weekly can confirm. This is her first child with fiance Eric Johnson. Little Maxwell (she takes her middle name from her maternal grandmother, Tina Simpson, whose maiden name is Drew) weighed in a 9 pounds, 13 ounces.

PHOTOS: Look back at Jessica's growing baby bump!

After just six months of dating, Simpson, 31, and Johnson, 32, got engaged in November 2010. The pair -- who have yet to set a wedding date -- had planned to hold off on making it official until after their baby's arrival. Rushing down the aisle isn't a priority for the star and her former NFL player beau, anyway; during a March appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show, Simpson told the host that Johnson "feels like my husband already."

PHOTOS: Jessica and other stars who posed nude and pregnant

The Texas native was previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 until their separation in 2005. (The duo famously documented their life together for MTV's hit reality show, "Newlyweds.")

PHOTOS: Jessica and Eric's sweet love story

Following her divorce from Lachey, the "Dukes of Hazzard" actress dated Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo from 2007 to 2009.

PHOTOS: Jess' craziest TwitPics

Simpson first shared her own happy pregnancy news with the world on Twitter last Halloween.

Tweeting a photo of her wrapped in a mummy costume, she wrote, "It's true! I am going to be a mummy!"

Since then, the "Fashion Star" mentor and Johnson have been counting down the days 'til their little one's arrival. In December, Simpson opened up to Us Weekly about her excitement for "mummy"-hood.

"Eric and I love each other so much, and knowing that I love this baby inside of me is so amazing--I love it so much and I haven't even met [the baby] yet," Simpson gushed. "I can't imagine how much love we'll have for it once it finally comes!"

Keep clicking to see photos of Jessica throughout her pregnancy!