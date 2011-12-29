Justin and Selena Celebrate One Year of PDA

justin and selena new years eve

By Molly McGonigle

It's been a whirlwind of a year for teen lovebirds, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. Rumors of a romance between the teen sensations started in the fall of 2010, and in early 2011, the couple finally went public with their romance. Since then, they've adopted a puppy together, engaged in red carpet PDA, and taken steamy beach vacations to the Caribbean, Hawaii and Mexico. Check out the best photos of them meeting each other's families, canoodling on water skis, and demonstrating the all-around cuteness of a young couple in love over the course of the year.

Long before rumors of romance between these two started, Justin and Selena showed just how good their chemistry was when they performed together during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest" 2010 on Dec. 31, 2009.