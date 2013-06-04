Kate Winslet pregnant with her third child

Kate Winslet is pregnant! The actress is expecting her third child, and her first with husband Ned Rocknroll.

"Kate and Ned are delighted" over their impending arrival, their rep told People.com.

The actress has two children, Mia, 12, with director Jim Threapleton, and Joe, 9, with director Sam Mendes. "I'm hoping to have more kids," Winslet told InStyle in 2006. "I don't know whether one or two. Oh, God, I would love to have more."

The "Titanic" star wed Ned Rocknroll, whom she met through pal Richard Branson, in a private ceremony in New York in December 2012 that was attended by longtime pal Leonardo Dicaprio.

