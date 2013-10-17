Kendra Wilkinson Is Pregnant!

kendra wilkinson pregnant

Baby No. 2 is on the way! Kendra Wilkinson is expecting her second child with husband Hank Baskett, a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly. The reality star and former Playboy model, 28, is around eight weeks pregnant.

Wilkinson and the 31-year-old former NFL player, who wed in June 2009, are already parents to 4-year-old son Hank Baskett IV. "She and Hank have been planning a second baby for a while," the insider tells Us, "and they are very excited."

Indeed, Wilkinson told Us in August that she was ready to give her son a sibling. "We are trying, we are going to start now," she said. "This is my first official announcement! We are very excited about making the decision to try!" She also hinted that her reality show "Kendra on Top" -- which airs Fridays on WE at 10:00 p.m. -- will document her decision to have a second child. "We are shooting my second season of 'Kendra On Top,'" she explained, "and we have some answers there if you go and check it out."

Wilkinson also told Us that she wants to get some advice from svelte mom of two Jessica Simpson on how to lose the baby weight after giving birth. "I need her to give me advice," the former "Girls Next Door" star said. "We're caught up now, and I need some advice from her ... I definitely need it, because we're planning!"

But it doesn't sound like Wilkinson will need any advice on how to raise two children. In July, Wilkinson told Us she and her husband are good at multitasking. "People make parenting so hard when it can be so easy. It's about never feeling guilty, feeling good about what you're doing and never going one minute without teaching him something," she explained. "Hank and I are very proud of our outcome as parents."

