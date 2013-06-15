Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Welcome Baby Daughter

UsWeekly

She's here! Kim Kardashian has given birth to a baby daughter, Us Weekly can confirm. The E! reality star welcomed the tot with beau, Kanye West, by her side at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, Calif. Originally due July 11, the star couple's new bundle of joy arrived a bit early, and as a special (early!) Father's Day gift for West.

PHOTOS: Kim's pregnant bikini body

"Kim had her baby," a hospital source tells Us exclusively. "She's five weeks early. Kim got sick last night and had the baby early."

The source added, "They're all doing great and amazing!"

Keep clicking for more baby deets ...