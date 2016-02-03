Ladies who love NFL players

Actress Olivia Munn and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers met in April 2014 at the Academy of Country Music Awards, where producers paired them up to present the song of the year prize together. They were first romantically linked a month later and have been going strong ever since. In January 2016, Olivia took to Instagram to shoot down engagement reports.

