Longest Celeb Engagements

By Rebecca Silverstein and Molly McGonigle

Congrats! Your boyfriend finally put a ring on it. But while the engagement battle is over, the wedding war hasn't been won. It can be a long, long walk to the altar, and not just in movies like "The Five-Year Engagement." In honor of Jennifer Hudson's birthday on Sept. 12, see other celeb couples who aren't in a rush to get hitched.

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga

Length of Engagement: 5.5 years

We were skeptical when J.Hud hooked up with this "I Love New York" contestant turned pro wrestler in early 2008. But when they got engaged on her birthday in September 2008, we knew it was love. Son David Daniel Otunga Jr. was born in August 2009, and still, no wedding followed. But they are planning a wedding, we just don't know for when. "[Wedding planning] can get really tedious," Jennifer told "The Talk" in January 2012. "David is more sentimental than I am, so he throws his two cents in too." Are we sensing a Groomzilla? Even still, though, the couple have not tied the knot yet.