Niecy Nash Weds in Malibu!

Reported by WENN

Comedienne and reality TV star Niecy Nash has wed for the second time.

The funny lady exchanged vows with electrical engineer Jay Tucker in Malibu, Calif., on May 28, 2011.

The couple, who wed at the Church Estate Vineyards, became engaged in September, 2010, a year after they met.

Nash, who has been married once before, tells Life & Style magazine, "This was one of the best days of my life! It was a dream come true to be surrounded by family and friends as I married the most wonderful man. I celebrated so hard, I'm sure the angels in heaven were telling me to be quiet!"

