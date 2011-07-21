Orlando & Miranda Celebrate One Year of Marriage

By Drew Mackie

Funny thing about Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr: Despite being one of the most photogenic couples in Hollywood, they rarely get snapped together. In honor of their first wedding anniversary -- they wed quietly on an unspecified date in July 2010 -- we've gathered every photo of Orlando and Miranda that we could find. See their relationship so far in pictures!

The couple perhaps never looked more stunning than at the 2011 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, where they showed just how much of a difference formal wear can make -- even on an already beautiful couple.

RELATED: See the many loves of Justin Timberlake