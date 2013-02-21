Oscar couples who split up

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck 2003 Oscars

By Stacie Anthony and Katie Mathewson

Is there such a thing as an Oscar curse? Maybe. As we thumbed through years of photos at the Academy Awards, we began to notice a shocking trend of celeb couples who called it quits shortly after they packed on the PDA on the red carpet, from their seats and more. To validate our findings, Wonderwall rounds up the most memorable Hollywood exes at their last Oscars together. Are you a believer?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Romance: 2002 to 2004

Last Oscars: 2003

It was hard to forget this Bennifer kiss at the 2003 Oscars. But before the pair were able to make a PDA redux the following year, the once engaged couple called off their wedding and never made it to the Academy Awards together again.