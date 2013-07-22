Penelope Cruz gives birth!

WENN

Penelope Cruz gave birth to her second child on Monday, the same day Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Britain's future king.

Amid the press frenzy surrounding the birth of Britain's new prince, the Oscar-winning actress welcomed a baby -- reportedly a girl -- with her husband Javier Bardem in Madrid.

The baby was delivered at the city's Ruber Internacional hospital, Cruz's representative confirms to Hellomagazine.com. No further details had been officially released as WENN went to press, but both Hello and the Daily Mail report that Cruz and Bardem are proud new parents to a daughter.

The Hollywood couple is also parents to two-year-old Leonardo.

