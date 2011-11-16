Romance or Fauxmance?

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

By Rebecca Silverstein

When two attractive actors are traveling to far corners of the world and filming steamy love scenes together, it's commonplace for them to have romances off set, too. While some co-star couples seem to have found true love on set, other pairings seem suspiciously manufactured by publicists interested in drumming up buzz for the project. Take a look at these Hollywood co-star couples and vote on whether you think the relationships were true love or publicity stunts.

They may not smile at each other much, but K.Stew and R.Patz seem to be as star-crossed as Bella and Edward. Kristen even dumped ex-boyfriend Michael Angarano for her "Twilight" co-star. At first, Kristen and Robert flat-out denied they were an item, but in recent years, they've just gotten dodgier with their answers. All the secrecy only causes more intrigue. But is it all just to help sell movie tickets?