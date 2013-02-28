Romance Report for Feb. 28

That's Mrs. Theroux to you

Even with one infamously failed marriage under her always-stylish belt, Jennifer Aniston remains a traditionalist. People magazine reports the actress will take Justin Theroux's name after they tie the knot.

She's "crazy about Justin and can't wait to be his wife," says a source. "She plans on privately changing her name to Theroux. She likes the way it sounds and jokes that [Jennifer Theroux] sounds very posh."

Aniston did the same while married to Brad Pitt, taking his significantly less posh-sounding last name shortly after their lavish 2000 wedding. For this walk down the aisle, there will be no fireworks displays or prepubescent Frank Sinatra impersonators: "It will be a small affair with their closest friends."

And for the record, Jen, 44, tells the mag there's no bun in her endlessly scrutinized oven (speculation ramped back up after Justin placed his hand in the vicinity of her midsection on the Oscars red carpet).

"She's always said that she would love to have a baby, especially since Justin came into her life, but she won't be upset of disappointed if it doesn't happen," explains the insider. "She loves life with Justin as it is."

