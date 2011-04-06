Romance Report for April 6: Happy Places and Sexy Things

Robsten Pulling a Ross and Rachel?

Panic ripped through the "Twilight" universe this week as rumors surfaced that Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart had called a time-out on their offscreen romance, ostensibly due to their busy schedules.

"Things have been a bit rocky for a while," a source alleged to the London Daily Mirror. "They started to only see each other on set and began to drift apart until a general apathy developed." (Sidenote: General Apathy is our new favorite band name.)

Continues the chatty insider, "The excuses why they couldn't meet up basically got weaker and weaker, and Rob figured they should officially cool things off and have some time to figure out what they each want. There have been a few tears, but the pair remain friendly. Kristen is hopeful of a reconciliation once Rob has finished promotion for his latest movie ['Water for Elephants']. But as things stand, they're on a break and just mates."

Or not.

Multiple outlets are throwing cold water on the bust-up chatter, insisting that the Robsten romance continues to sparkle brighter than Edward in a ray of sunshine.

Plus, as of Monday, Pattinson and Stewart remained shacked up together while filming "Breaking Dawn" in British Columbia, according to LaineyGossip.

