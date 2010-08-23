Romance Report for Aug. 23: TMI, Tickling and More

By Kat Giantis

When Katy Perry and Russell Brand walk down the aisle, they will take a vow that goes beyond the usual promise to love and honor each other until death do they part. Seems they will also pledge to shut their fried baloney holes. "I'm not a traditional type of person in general, but after we get married we have decided we are not going to talk to the media about our relationship," the doll-faced popster tells the Scottish Daily Record. "This whole new process is exciting and everyone wants to know the details. But after we are married, we're not going to say anything about us. When you notice we've stopped talking about it, we will finally be married." And we think we speak for everyone when we say, "Hurry up and get hitched already," because we can't take any more personal revelations involving noxious bodily emissions. "Being a vegetarian, [Russell's] farts are the worst things ever," overshares Katy (via the London Sun). "Lingering and revolting. Then he tries to Dutch oven me! Just too gross." Click on for more TMI news ...