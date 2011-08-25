Romance Report for Aug. 25: Public Displays and Pie-Eyed Dialing  

By Kat Giantis

Parenthood hasn't dimmed Kate Hudson's passion for PDA. Paparazzi snapped her in a lip-lock with fiancé Matthew Bellamy as they grabbed lunch Thursday at a London cafe. Along for the affectionate outing: Their 6-week-old son, Bingham "Bing" Hawn Bellamy, who, on-trend tot that he is, snoozed in a swanky Missoni Bugaboo stroller as his parents puckered up. According to Us Weekly, the smoochy squeezes are in England visiting Bellamy's parents. The Muse rocker is also headlining this weekend's Reading and Leeds Festival.

