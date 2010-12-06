Romance Report for Dec. 6: Cake, Steak and Heartache

By Kat Giantis

Damage control and R&R were on the weekend agenda for Britney Spears and Jason Trawick. Just days after the popster and her camp vehemently denied reports that her agent beau has physically abused her, the couple hopped a private jet to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Dec. 2 for what she tweeted was a "romantic" vacation to celebrate her 29th birthday. "When they landed, she got to the [private] villa and was blown away," a source tells People magazine. "Jason had arranged a red velvet cake for her birthday." We would have been more impressed with the personal chef who came with the luxe accommodations, but that's just us. "They suntanned and did a lot of relaxing and decompressing," adds the insider. "They seemed very much in love."

