Romance Report for Feb. 18: Sleepovers, Rings and Rebounds

By Kat Giantis

With Lindsay Lohan once again facing the possibility of jail time over her allegedly sticky fingers, she's apparently making the most of her freedom. That means hanging with Samantha Ronson -- her sometime flame, sometime frenemy and current next-door neighbor -- and hitting a Hollywood hot spot until the wee hours of the morning (so much for those reports that she was "completely over the club scene").

TMZ spotted LiLo and Sam driving away from Teddy's at the Roosevelt Hotel around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning (don't worry -- SamRo was behind the wheel).

A couple hours later, Lindsay was snoozing with the soothing sounds of McDreamy in the background. "watching grey's anatomy-my fav show- @lindsaylohan sleeping next 2 me," Ronson tweeted around 5 a.m. "should i wake her up to let her know her mom is going on GMA?"

Here's hoping Ronson let Lohan slumber through the "Good Morning America" appearance, during which Dina did her usual responsibility deflection ("She's a young girl struggling. You know, she's not perfect"), Nile-deep denial ("Lindsay is just a little girl who loves to work") and blame-placing ("I never thought … the media would be so crazy … It's been really hard on my family, harder than anything") for her quintuple-rehabbed daughter.

