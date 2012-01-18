Romance Report for Jan. 18

By Kat Giantis

J.Lo Clings to Her Youth

Oh, the joys of dating someone who's part of Generation Overshare. Jennifer Lopez was the thinly veiled subject of a series of early-morning tweets on Wednesday from her dancer beau, Casper Smart, who waxed poetic on how age ain't nothing but a number.

"Age, status, n opinions of others are irrelevant. Our hearts are endless and our souls infinite. Our ages are mere reminders of the hours logged on this earth and the precious time remaining," enthused the soul-patch-sporting, 24-year-old hoofer. "We should all honor our time here by indulging our passion and dreams. So, close your ears and open your hearts; Love and be happy!"

Smart said a "good friend" sent the schmaltzy adage to him. J.Lo, 42, must have approved of the message, because she re-tweeted it to her 4 million-plus followers.

His sentiments followed a PDA session with Lopez this week while she was shooting a beer commercial. According to the London Daily Mail, the pair cozied up between takes, and Casper captured Jennifer's dance moves with his iPhone as he watched from offstage.

