Romance Report for Jan. 7

By Kat Giantis

Kim Kardashian has already impressed the family of new beau Kris Humphries with her good looks and charm. The New Jersey Nets player, however, hasn't had the opportunity to do the same.

"I usually don't meet them until she gets serious and, so far, she hasn't brought him around," the newly liver-lipped starlet's mom, Kris Jenner, tells People. "She's dating a lot of different people." (Are we the only ones who think having a mom and boyfriend with the same name would be a little weird and confusing?)

Anyhoo, Kris says her ubiquitous daughter, who reportedly brought blink-and-you'll-miss-him beau Gabriel Aubry home for Thanksgiving, is far too busy with her career to dive into a relationship right now. Kim will soon take a page from her tone-deaf, "Stars Are Blind" warbling former BFF, Paris Hilton, by releasing her first single,

