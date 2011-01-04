Romance Report for January 4: Is Jen Smitten With Adrien?

By Kat Giantis

Has Cupid been sucking on Miley's bong? Rumors are a-flying that Jennifer Aniston is hot and heavy with Adrien Brody. The golden-maned actress, 42, and the Halle Berry-kissing Oscar winner turned "Predator" star, 37, supposedly flirted "outrageously" at a holiday party.

"At one point, Adrien was leading Jen away [by the] hand," a spy is quoted as saying. "She was rubbing her hands down his back and gazing into his eyes like she was totally smitten."

But there are a few red flags here: For one, Aniston tends to be linked to anyone she makes eye contact with; for another, the report notes that Brody, who was seen last year cozying up to Paris Hilton, has a "rugged sex appeal." Is artful stubble considered rugged now?

Anyhoo, when Wonderwall contacted Jen's rep for comment, we were assured the Brody romance chatter is "absolutely not true."

