Romance Report for June 20: Miley Goes Down Under With Liam

By Kat Giantis

No need to worry: Miley Cyrus remains hot and heavy with Liam Hemsworth, who performed the ultimate boyfriend function as he stepped out with the starlet in his native Australia on Monday. The actor, 21, loitered as Miley, 18, browsed the exotic wares of a Sydney boutique, and even rendered an opinion as she held up a patterned frock for his approval. The on-again, off-again pair's retail therapy lasted about an hour, with Hemsworth occasionally interrupting Cyrus' buying spree with hugs and kisses. The store's owner tells the Australian Daily Telegraph that the popster picked up some Nepalese prayer beads, along with a dress, colorful cushions, a jacket and a few pieces of silver jewelry. "Poor Liam stood in a corner and waited patiently," she said.

