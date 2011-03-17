Romance Report for March 17: Are Irish Eyes Smiling at Rihanna?

By Kat Giantis

Remember how a London tabloid recently claimed that Rihanna has been sending Colin Farrell some very flirty texts ever since they appeared on a British talk show together back in December? And that they planned to meet up when their schedules allowed? On Tuesday night in Santa Monica, their calendars seemingly cleared as paparazzi snapped the Irish actor, 34, leaving the same pricey Italian restaurant as the chanteuse, 23.

Alas, there was no romantic "Lady and the Tramp"-like moment over a plate of spaghetti for the pair, who apparently dined like they exited -- separately.

"They are not dating," an insider pooh-poohs to People. "It was absolute coincidence they were [there] at the same time. Colin was there at a business dinner and Rihanna was across the room."

Reiterates the snitch, "There's no truth whatsoever to the reports and rumors that they're dating."

Besides, RiRi seems to want to keep her dating life as free-spirited as her lately Sideshow Bob-esque mane.

"I think it's a really special thing to find love. It's beautiful," she tells the April issue of Vogue (read highlights here). "But I want to make sure that I find other things in life that I love besides … love."

