Romance Report for March 21

By Kat Giantis

Dog Day Afternoon for Amanda and Josh

Could things be getting a wee bit serious between Amanda Seyfried and Josh Hartnett? It seems they've already introduced each other to the most important individuals in their lives: their dogs.

On Tuesday, the fledgling flames were spied strolling with their four-legged best friends on a Malibu beach (feel free to insert the obligatory "puppy love" reference here).

As Amanda, 26, and Josh, 33, chatted and laughed, their respective pooches, Finn (pictured) and Iggy, romped in the surf and sand.

The stars seem to be getting comfortable stepping out together. On Saturday, they were snapped making a grocery run in Los Angeles. The night before, they cozied up while hanging at the Chateau Marmont with friends.

"[Amanda] sat in Josh's lap with her arm around him, and took his knit hat, placing it on her head as she looked at him," a spy tells Us Weekly. "Josh seemed considerate and Amanda really seemed to be loving the attention and looks he gave her."

