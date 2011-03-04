Romance Report for March 4: Tushy-Touchers and Deep Thinkers

By Kat Giantis

With estranged wife Scarlett Johansson playing public footsy with Sean Penn (more on that rumored hookup in a minute), Ryan Reynolds isn't about to be left behind. On Wednesday, the actor seemed to make it clear that he was moving on when he was photographed getting a pat on his posterior from smiley German model Agnes Fischer on the South African set of his currently filming flick "Safe House."

People reports the pixie-cut blonde, 25, has been a regular visitor during filming (she has a small role in the thriller) and has appeared "chummy" with the reigning Sexiest Man Alive, 34, on set and off. The pretty pair's hang-time has reportedly included stepping out for a caffeine fix in Cape Town a few days back.

As for Scarlett, who split with Ryan in December after two years of marriage, read on for the latest on her coziness with Penn …

