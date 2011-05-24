Romance Report for May 24: Tropical Getaway for Justin and Selena

By Kat Giantis

Anyone else feeling kinda squicked out after looking at this photo of a shirtless Justin Bieber strolling in Hawaii with a hot pink bikini-clad Selena Gomez? OK, glad we're not alone in that. Anyhoo, after puckering up on live TV at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, the G-rated pair took off for Maui to relax and recharge. As teenagers typically do. "After working their [butts] off, they've carved out some serious time to hang out," an insider explains to E! Online. "They're taking a well-deserved break together." Once Justin, 17, and Selena, 18, get their fill of surf and sand in a tropical paradise, they reportedly hope to spend some time with their families.

