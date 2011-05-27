Romance Report for May 27: Bible Verses, Baby Talk and Boob Jobs

By Kat Giantis

Once Kim Kardashian's eyes recovered from being blinded by the 20-carat, $2 million engagement ring Kris Humphries slipped on her all-important finger, she might have noticed it contained a little something extra. TMZ says the sparkler is inscribed with a pair of Bible passages that have a "special meaning" to the lovebirds, who are currently vacationing in Monaco with the basketballer's family.

No word on what selections Kris chose from the Good Book, but chances are the behemoth bauble has enough room for the entirety of both Leviticus and Deuteronomy.

As for Kim's mom, she approves of the same-named groom-to-be. Gushes Kris Jenner to People, "I haven't seen her this peaceful and content and over the moon, ever!"

Click on for more romance rumblings …