Romance Report for May 4: Rough Patches and Bad Boys

By Kat Giantis

Given the choice between a red carpet full of celebrities styling the latest runway fashions and a boys night out at a hot New York club, Leonardo DiCaprio opted for the one that allowed him to wear a baseball cap. But his decision not to accompany longtime low-profile love Bar Refaeli to the Costume Institute Gala at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night has kick-started rift rumors.

The New York Post says the actor, who spent the evening partying with pals at the Top of the Standard, has been "going through a difficult patch" with the supermodel but they are attempting to work things out.

Leo began dating Bar after his 2005 bust-up with Gisele Bundchen, and it hasn't always been smooth sailing. The couple took a six-month relationship time-out in 2007 and briefly parted ways again in 2009, making us wonder if it's just about time for them to scratch their two-year itch.

