Romance Report for Nov. 10

By Kat Giantis

"I thought I'd be married by now." So sniffles Kim Kardashian from the latest cover of People mag as she talks about being single and 30. "I want to fall in love." But don't weep for the callipygian self-promoter: She feels "powerful" flying solo and focusing on her career. "There was at time in my life where all I wanted was a relationship," says the ex of NFL-ers Reggie Bush and Miles Austin, "and I thought that was the most important thing." Kim concedes that it's "weird" being single when little sis Khloe is married and big sis Kourtney is a mom. "I have always been the one in a relationship," she says. "I like that role. I want that best-friend partnership."

