Romance Report for Nov. 30: Birthday Engagement for Britney?

By Kat Giantis

Britney Spears has been subjected to countless engagement rumors during her low-key, two-plus year romance with her onetime agent, Jason Trawick, but now it looks like the long-anticipated event might come to pass, just in time for her big 3-0 on Friday.

People mag says "an engagement is imminent" for the popster and Trawick, 39, who supposedly already has a sparkler selected and his knee warmed up and ready to bend.

"They've been talking about marriage for a long time," says a source. "It would be surprising if they are not engaged by the end of the year."

You'll recall that Trawick was spotted shopping at an upscale Los Angeles jewelry store in September, sparking yet another round of betrothal talk, although it was quickly denied.

Trawick has been a constant presence in Spears' post-meltdown life, and he's often photographed with her sons, Sean Preston, 6, and Jayden James, 5, the product of her ill-fated, two-year marriage to Kevin Federline (her first trip down the aisle, with childhood pal Jason Alexander, lasted 55 hours, so at least the bar is set low).

"Britney is really looking forward to turning 30," adds the People insider. "She is having the one of the best times of her life."

